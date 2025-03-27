AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, March 27, 1987: U2 films the video for ‘Where the Streets Have No Name’

todayMarch 27, 2025

On This Day, March 27, 1987 …

U2 filmed the video for “Where the Streets Have No Name,” the third single off their album The Joshua Tree.

Inspired by The Beatles’ 1969 rooftop concert, U2 took to the roof of a downtown Los Angeles liquor store to perform the song.

The production attracted more than 1,000 fans who gathered to watch the performance, prompting the police to try to shut them down — something the band was hoping for in order to add drama to the video.

U2 actually performed an eight-song set during the video shoot, including four performances of “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

The video went on to earn U2 a Grammy for best performance music video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

