Rev Rock Report

On This Day, March 6, 2000: Eric Clapton enters the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a third time

todayMarch 6, 2025

On This Day, March 6, 2000…

Eric Clapton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, his third time being inducted into the prestigious institution. Clapton was the first and is still the only musician to be inducted into the Hall of Fame three times.

Clapton was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of The Yardbirds in 1992, and then again in 1993 as a member of Cream.

While Clapton is the only artist to be inducted three times, several have been inducted twice, including all four members of The Beatles, all four members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Stevie Nicks, Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Jeff Beck and Dave Grohl.

The nominees for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were recently announced, with Bad Company, Billy Idol, Joe Cocker and The Black Crowes among this year’s nominees.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

0%