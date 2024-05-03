AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, May 3, 1976: Paul McCartney launched first US tour in 10 years

todayMay 3, 2024

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, May 3, 1976…

Paul McCartney launched his first tour of the U.S. in ten years, this time with his band Wings. His previous U.S. tour was in 1966 with The Beatles.

The North American leg of the Wings Over America World tour kicked off in Forth Worth, Texas, and wrapped with a three-night stand at the Forum in Inglewood, California, from June 21-23.

The tour had McCartney & Wings performing such songs as “Jet,” “Band on the Run,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Live and Let Die,” and “Silly Love Songs,” along with Beatles classics like “Yesterday,” “Lady Madonna,” “The Long and Winding Road” and “Blackbird.”

Wings Over America, a triple live album recorded during the tour, was released in December 1976.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%