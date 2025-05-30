On This Day, May 30, 1964: The Beatles hit #1 with ‘Love Me Do’

On This Day, May 30, 1964…

The Beatles hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their debut single, “Love Me Do.”

The track, written by Paul McCartney and John Lennon, had the pair duetting on vocals. The song was recorded three different times, with different drummers. Original drummer Pete Best initially recorded it, and then it was rerecorded with his replacement, Ringo Starr. A third version featured session drummer Andy White, which was featured on The Beatles’ Please Please Me album.

In addition to the U.S., “Love Me Do” topped the chart in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

Following “Love Me Do,” The Beatles went on to have 20 #1 hits, the last being 1970’s “The Long and Winding Road,” from their album Let It Be.