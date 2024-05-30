AD
On This Day, May 30, 1987: David Bowie kicked off his Glass Spider Tour

todayMay 30, 2024

On This Day, May 30, 1987 …

Rocker David Bowie kicked off his Glass Spider tour in support of his album Never Let Me Down.

The tour was known for its elaborate set design, which included what looked like a giant spider with light-up legs. It was described at the time as “the largest touring set ever.” It took 43 trucks to move and weighed an estimated 360 tons.

Bowie was joined by his old schoolmate Peter Frampton on guitar, as well as dancers that Bowie co-choreographed with Toni Basil.

In addition to songs from Never Let Me Down, the set list included such Bowie classics as “China Girl,” “Fashion,” “Heroes,” “Let’s Dance,” “Fame” and “Modern Love.”

