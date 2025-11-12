On This Day, Nov. 12, 2012: The Rolling Stones release ‘GRRR!’ compilation album

On This Day, Nov. 12, 2012…

The Rolling Stones released the compilation album GRRR! to mark their 50th anniversary.

The 50-track album featured such Stones classics as “Gimme Shelter,” “Honky Tonk Woman,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Sympathy for the Devil” and “Start Me Up” along with two new songs “Doom and Gloom” and “One More Shot.”

The Stones hit the road that December on the 50 and Counting tour, recording their Dec. 15, 2012, show at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for a pay-per-view concert.

The concert featuring guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, John Mayer Gary Clark, Jr., Mick Taylor and The Black Keys, was remixed and reedited and released as an album and concert film in February 2023.