Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Nov. 19, 1988: Bon Jovi scored their third #1 with ‘Bad Medicine’

todayNovember 19, 2024

On This Day, Nov. 19, 1988 …

Bon Jovi topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Bad Medicine,” the lead single from their fourth album, New Jersey.

The song, written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Desmond Child, was the band’s third #1 single following the Slippery When Wet tracks “You Give Love A Bad Name” and “Living On A Prayer,” which were also written by the trio. 

“Bad Medicine” spent two weeks at #1 in the U.S. and also landed in the top 10 in Australia, Canada, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

