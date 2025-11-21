AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Nov. 21, 1991: Aerosmith became the first band to guest on ‘The Simpsons’

todayNovember 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, Nov. 21, 1991 …

Aerosmith made their debut on The Simpsons, becoming the first rock band to appear on the Fox animated series.

The episode, “Flaming Moe’s,” revolved around Homer creating a new drink, the Flaming Homer, which bar owner Moe then steals and renames the Flaming Moe. The drink is so popular that Moe’s Tavern becomes a hot spot and a hangout for Aerosmith.

While Aerosmith was the first band to appear on The Simpsons, they weren’t the last. Other bands to turn up on the show include U2, R.E.M., Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Smashing Pumpkins and The White Stripes.

Aerosmith and Yungblud just released the new EP One More Time. it is the first new music from the band since 2012’s Music from Another Dimension!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%