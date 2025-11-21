On This Day, Nov. 21, 1991: Aerosmith became the first band to guest on ‘The Simpsons’

On This Day, Nov. 21, 1991 …

Aerosmith made their debut on The Simpsons, becoming the first rock band to appear on the Fox animated series.

The episode, “Flaming Moe’s,” revolved around Homer creating a new drink, the Flaming Homer, which bar owner Moe then steals and renames the Flaming Moe. The drink is so popular that Moe’s Tavern becomes a hot spot and a hangout for Aerosmith.

While Aerosmith was the first band to appear on The Simpsons, they weren’t the last. Other bands to turn up on the show include U2, R.E.M., Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Smashing Pumpkins and The White Stripes.

Aerosmith and Yungblud just released the new EP One More Time. it is the first new music from the band since 2012’s Music from Another Dimension!