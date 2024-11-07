AD
On This Day, Nov. 7, 1943: Joni Mitchell was born

November 7, 2024

On This Day, Nov. 7, 1943 …

Joni Mitchell was born in Alberta, Canada.

Born Roberta Joan “Joni” Anderson, Mitchell’s rise to fame began in the ’60s and ’70s with such classic songs as “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Chelsea Morning,” “River” and “Both Sides Now.” She also wrote “Woodstock,” which later became a huge hit for her friends Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Mitchell has released 19 studio albums over the course of her career, but it’s her fourth album, 1971’s Blue, that is considered by many to be one of the best pop and rock albums in history.

In 2015 Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm. She once revealed that she had to learn to walk again following the medical emergency. She made few public appearances after that and hadn’t performed live in 20 years when, in 2022, she surprised audiences at the Newport Folk Festival, joining Brandi Carlile for a guest-filled Joni Jam.

Since 2022, Mitchell has played a few more Joni Jams, and performed on the Grammys in 2024. She most recently headlined two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in California in October, with Elton John joining her onstage during one of the shows.

Written by: ABC News

