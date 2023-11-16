AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, November 16, 1968: Jimi Hendrix Experience hits #1 with ‘Electric Ladyland’

todayNovember 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, November 16, 1968…

Jimi Hendrix Experience landed their first and only #1 album with the double LP Electric Ladyland.

The record, which was their third and final studio album, included a cover of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower,” which went on to become an iconic track for Hendrix. It was the album’s bestselling single, reaching #20 in the U.S. and #3 in the U.K.

Electric Ladyland, which spent two weeks on top of the charts, also featured such songs as “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” “Gypsy Eyes” and “Crosstown Traffic.”

It is often featured on greatest albums lists, including Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, where in 2020 it was ranked 53.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%