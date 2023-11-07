AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, November 7, 1987: Bruce Springsteen hits #1 with ‘Tunnel of Love’

todayNovember 7, 2023

On This Day, November 7, 1987 …

Bruce Springsteen landed at #1 with his eighth studio album, Tunnel of Love, which he recorded without the E Street Band.

The record featured the hits “Brilliant Disguise,” which peaked at #5; the album’s title track, which peaked at #9; and “One Step Up,” which went to #13.

Although he didn’t record the album with the E Street Band, Springsteen did tour with them, launching the Tunnel of Love Express Tour in February 1988.

The album went on to be certified triple Platinum, and the song “Tunnel of Love” earned Springsteen a Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

