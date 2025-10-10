AD
On This Day, Oct. 10, 2013: Paul McCartney played surprise free show in Times Square

todayOctober 10, 2025

On This Day, Oct. 10, 2013 …

Paul McCartney surprised fans in New York City with an impromptu free concert in Times Square, announcing the show on social media about one hour before it occurred.

The rocker was promoting his 16th studio album, New, and treated fans to four songs off the record: “Save Us,” “Everybody Out There,” “Queenie Eye” and the title track.

Fans who could not make it to the Big Apple were able to enjoy the concert at home thanks to a Times Square webcam.

New, which at the time was McCartney’s first album of new material in six years, was released one day later on Oct. 11.

McCartney once again surprised New York back in February, announcing three last-minute club shows at the 575-person-capacity Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Fans had to line up at the venue that day to get tickets, as they were only sold at the box office.

The former Beatle is currently on the latest North American leg of his Got Back tour, which hits Denver on Saturday.

