AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Oct. 22, 1969: Led Zeppelin released ‘Led Zeppelin II’

todayOctober 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, Oct. 22, 1969 …

Led Zeppelin released their second studio album, aptly titled Led Zeppelin II, produced by the band’s guitarist, Jimmy Page.

The album was the rocker’s first #1 hit in both the U.S. and U.K., and featured the future Zeppelin classic “Whole Lotta Love,” which peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a top 10 hit in several other countries around the world. 

Other fan favorites on the album include “Ramble On” and “Thank You.”

The album was the band’s first commercial success and went on to be certified 12-times Platinum by the RIAA. It is considered by many critics to be one of the most influential albums of all time.

It also earned a Grammy for Best Recording Package.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%