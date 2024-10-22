On This Day, Oct. 22, 1969: Led Zeppelin released ‘Led Zeppelin II’

On This Day, Oct. 22, 1969 …

Led Zeppelin released their second studio album, aptly titled Led Zeppelin II, produced by the band’s guitarist, Jimmy Page.

The album was the rocker’s first #1 hit in both the U.S. and U.K., and featured the future Zeppelin classic “Whole Lotta Love,” which peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a top 10 hit in several other countries around the world.

Other fan favorites on the album include “Ramble On” and “Thank You.”

The album was the band’s first commercial success and went on to be certified 12-times Platinum by the RIAA. It is considered by many critics to be one of the most influential albums of all time.

It also earned a Grammy for Best Recording Package.