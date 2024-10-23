AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Oct. 23, 2010: Members of Buffalo Springfield reunited at Neil Young’s annual Bridge School Benefit

todayOctober 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, Oct. 23, 2010 …

Members of Buffalo Springfield  Stephen Stills, Neil Young and Richie Furay  reunited for Young’s annual Bridge School Benefit in Mountain View, California. It was the band’s first performance together in more than 18 years. 

The band’s set included such classics as “For What It’s Worth,” “Bluebird” and “Mr. Soul.” 

The Bridge School Benefit was two days of mostly acoustic concerts raising money for the Bridge School, which assists children with severe physical impairments and complex communication needs. 

Other artists on the bill included Pearl Jam, Elvis Costello, Kris Kristofferson, Billy Idol, Jackson Browne, T-Bone Burnett’s Speaking Clock Revue featuring Elton John, Leon Russell and Costello, and others.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%