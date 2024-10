On This Day, Oct. 24, 1936: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman was born

On This Day, Oct. 24, 1936 …

William George Perks, who went on to become The Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, was born in Lewisham, South London.

He joined The Stones in 1962, legally changing his last name to Wyman in 1964. He recorded 19 albums with the band and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 1989.

Wyman left The Stones in January 1993.

Although he’s no longer in the band, Wyman can be heard on The Stones’ most recent album, Hackney Diamonds, which also features the late Charlie Watts.