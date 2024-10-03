AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Oct. 3, 1949: Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham was born

todayOctober 3, 2024

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, Oct. 3, 1949…

Lindsey Buckingham, former singer, lead guitarist and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac, was born in Palo Alto, California. 

Before joining Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham and his then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks recorded together as Buckingham Nicks, releasing their debut album in September 1973.

In 1974, Mick Fleetwood invited Lindsey to join Fleetwood Mac, but he would only join if Stevie was with him. The addition of the pair led to huge commercial success for Fleetwood Mac, with the first album featuring the duo, 1975’s self-titled release, going to #1, and the follow-up, Rumours, also topping the chart and becoming the band’s bestselling album.

Buckingham is responsible for writing such Fleetwood Mac classics as “Go Your Own Way,” “Never Going Back Again,” “Tusk” and “Big Love.” 

Buckingham was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998.

He left and rejoined Fleetwood Mac several times over the years, with his last departure coming in April 2018, when he says he was fired from the group over a disagreement about touring.

He has also released several solo albums, his last being 2021’s self-titled release.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%