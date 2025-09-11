AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Sept. 11, 1973: Bruce Springsteen releases his sophomore album ‘The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle’

todaySeptember 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Just nine months after releasing his debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., Bruce Springsteen released the follow-up, The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle.

Although the album received critical praise, it wasn’t a commercial success upon its initial release. After the release of Springsteen’s next album, the commercial hit Born to Run, songs on The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle began getting radio play, and the album has since gone on to be certified double platinum by the RIAA.

The album features the Springsteen classic “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” as well as fan favorites like “4th of July Asbury Park (Sandy),” “Kitty’s Back” and “Incident on 57 Street.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%