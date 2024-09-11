AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Sept. 11, 1982: John Mellencamp lands his first and only #1 album with ‘American Fool’

todaySeptember 11, 2024

On This Day, Sept. 11, 1982…

John Mellencamp, then known as John Cougar, had the #1 album in the country, with his fifth studio album American Fool. It was his first and only #1 record.

The album spent nine weeks at #1, and produced the #1 single, “Jack and Diane,” which spent four weeks in the top spot.

Another single, “Hurt So Good,” spent four weeks at #2 and 16 weeks in the top 10, while a third, “Hand to Hold On To,” peaked at #19.

“Hurts So Good” went on to win Mellencamp a Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

