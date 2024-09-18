AD
On This Day, Sept. 18, 1970: Jimi Hendrix died at age 27

September 18, 2024

On This Day, Sept. 18, 1970 … 

Rocker Jimi Hendrix died after being found unconscious at London’s Samarkand Hotel. A coroner later ruled he died after asphyxiating on his own vomit after taking barbiturates. 

Hendrix was only 27 years old when he passed, but he had already left his mark on the musical world, thanks to such songs as “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “The Wind Cries Mary,” and his classic album Are You Experienced? He was also well known for his live performances, including iconic sets at the Woodstock Festival in 1969 and the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.

Hendrix was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 with his band The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

And Hendrix fans will soon learn more about him. It was recently announced that the first full length documentary on the rocker is in the works, helmed by The Greatest Night in Pop director Bao Nguyen.

