Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Sept. 2, 1988: Bruce Springsteen, Sting & Peter Gabriel kick off the Human Rights Now! Tour

todaySeptember 2, 2025

On This Day, Sept. 2, 1988…

The Human Rights Now! World Tour kicked off at London’s Wembley Stadium, headlined by Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Peter Gabriel, Tracy Chapman and Youssou N’Dour.

The tour, benefiting Amnesty International, sought to raise awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 1948 to enshrine the rights and freedoms of all human beings.

The tour hit 20 different countries, and the bill included local musicians in each city.

In addition to London, the tour stopped in Paris, Budapest, Barcelona, Toronto, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and more, wrapping Oct. 15 in Buenos Aires.

