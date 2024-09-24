AD
On This Day, Sept. 24, 1983: Billy Joel landed his second #1 with “Tell Her About It”

todaySeptember 24, 2024

On This Day, Sept. 24, 1983 …

Billy Joel landed his second #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Tell Her About It,” the first single from his ninth studio album, An Innocent Man, ﻿which was a tribute to popular music of the 1950s and 1960s.

The video for the song had Joel performing on The Ed Sullivan Show as frontman of the fictional band BJ and The Affordables.

Over the course of his career, Joel has had three #1 songs on the Billboard chart. His first was 1980’s “It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me,” and his last was 1989’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire.”

