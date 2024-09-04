On This Day, Sept. 4, 1982: The Who released their 10th studio album, ‘It’s Hard’

The Who released It’s Hard, their last album to feature bassist John Entwistle and drummer Kenney Jones. Entwistle passed away in 2002.

The release, their 10th studio album, featured the classic “Eminence Front,” as well as the single “Athena,” a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1994, The Who’s Roger Daltrey said It’s Hard “never should have been released,” and revealed that he and Pete Townshend argued over doing so.

The Who have only released two albums since then: 2006’s Endless Wire and 2019’s WHO.