Entertainment News

‘One Battle After Another’ wins the box office with $22.4 million

todaySeptember 29, 2025

‘One Battle After Another’ main poster (Alon Amir)

Paul Thomas Anderson‘s One Battle After Another topped the box office this weekend, taking in $22.4 million.

The comedy action thriller, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon‘s 1990 novel Vineland, about a former revolutionary living off the grid who is forced out of hiding when his enemy resurfaces.

Coming at number two this week is the children’s film Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie with $13.7 million. The week’s only other new release to crack the top 10 is the horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2, coming in at number five with $5.9 million.

Here is the top 10:

1. One Battle After Another — $22.4 million
2. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie — $13.7 million
3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie – Infinity Castle — $7.1 million
4. The Conjuring: Last Rites — $6.86 million 
5. The Strangers: Chapter 2 — $5.9 million
6. Him — $3.65 million
7. The Long Walk — $3.4 million
8. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale — $3.3 million
9. Spider-Man/Spider-Man 2/Spider-Man 3 — $2.25 million
10. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey — $1.25 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

