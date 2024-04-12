AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

One dead, 13 injured after man intentionally crashes stolen semi-truck into Texas DPS office: Officials

todayApril 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
KTRK-TV

(BRENHAM, Texas) — One person was killed and more than a dozen injured after a man allegedly intentionally crashed a stolen semi-truck into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham on Friday, officials said.

A suspect is in custody, authorities said.

“This is a tragic day for us,” Texas DPS Regional Director Gerald Brown told reporters during a press briefing Friday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. local time, when the driver rammed a stolen 18-wheeler into a Texas DPS driver’s license office, Brown said.

The suspect — identified by authorities as Clenard Parker, 42 — had been informed by the office on Thursday that he was not eligible to renew his commercial driver’s license, authorities said.

The suspect then “returned today with intent to harm,” Washington County Judge Mark Keough said in a statement on social media.

Six people were transported to area hospitals, one of whom died from their injuries at the hospital, authorities said. Eight victims were treated at the scene and released.

The victims were all inside the building at the time of the crash. It is unclear how many were civilians, authorities said.

Footage from the scene showed extensive damage to the Texas DPS office.

The Texas Rangers are investigating and there is no further threat to the community, Texas DPS said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%