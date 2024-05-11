AD
National News

One dead after shooting inside Regal Cinemas theater in Ohio

todayMay 11, 2024

Sheila Paras/Getty Images/STOCK

(CLEVELAND) — A late night shooting inside an Ohio movie theater has left one man dead, police said.

The shooting took place at approximately 11 p.m. when the Massilon Police Department were notified of a shooting inside a Regal Cinemas movie theater in Massilon, Ohio — some 50 miles south of Cleveland.

“Massilon Police Officers responded and found a male deceased near the front lobby,” authorities said in their statement early Saturday morning detailing the shooting. “The victim was identified to be Daron Davis, 27, from Canton Ohio.”

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., police say a suspect was taken into custody outside the Massilon Police Department. Authorities did not disclose the identity of the suspect or reveal a possible motive in the killing.

Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available and the investigation is currently ongoing.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

