One dead, five injured in shooting at Indianapolis Waffle House, police say

mphotoi/Getty Images

(INDIANAPOLIS) — At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House in Indianapolis, Indiana, early Monday, police said.

Authorities said they were dispatched to the scene at approximately 12:40 a.m. ET and, upon arrival, they found five people with gunshot wounds.

Those five victims — three men in stable condition, one woman in stable condition and one woman in critical condition — were transported via ambulances to area hospitals, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman in critical condition later died at the hospital, police said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said it will release the woman’s name once her next of kin has been notified.

Officers were also notified of a sixth gunshot victim — a man in critical condition — who either took himself or was taken by someone else to a local hospital, according to police.

Preliminary information indicates the “incident started with a disturbance between two groups that escalated to gunfire,” police said.

“It is not clear at this point if any of the people injured were also individuals who fired shots. That will be part of what detectives will attempt to determine,” police said in a statement. “Detectives are also working to review any video surveillance footage that may be available as the business did have surveillance cameras.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.