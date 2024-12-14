AD
One dead in ‘isolated shooting’ at Fort Eisenhower in Georgia

todayDecember 14, 2024

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — One person was shot and killed in an “isolated” shooting in on-post housing at Fort Eisenhower on Saturday, according to the base. The shooter has been apprehended and the base reopened after it had gone into lockdown.

“Fort Eisenhower is actively supporting the victim’s family and assistance will be available to anyone impacted by this tragedy. The safety of our residents and personnel remains our primary concern,” Fort Eisenhower said in a statement Saturday.

No information regarding the victim will be released until next-of-kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

