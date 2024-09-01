AD
One dead in shooting at Michigan State Fair, police say

todaySeptember 1, 2024

Kali9/Getty Images

(NOVI, Mich.) — One person was killed and another hospitalized after a shooting at the Michigan State Fair on Saturday, police said.

The fair is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in the city of Novi. The Novi Police Department wrote on X there is no threat to the community following what it called the “isolated incident.”

A city spokesperson confirmed to ABC News’ Detroit affiliate WXYZ that there had been a shooting, describing the situation as very fluid.

Witnesses told WXYZ that fairgoers fled after hearing the shots. “We’re all trying to run, duck off somewhere,” one person said.

There was a large police presence surrounding the area following the shooting. The Novi Police Department said the incident remains under investigation.

ABC News’ Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

