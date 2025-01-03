One of five suspects charged in connection with Liam Payne’s death now in police custody

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV & DIRECTV NOW

One of the five suspects charged in connection to the death of One Direction‘s Liam Payne presented himself to Argentinian police to be put in custody, as ordered by an Argentinian judge Dec. 27.

Braian Nahuel Paiz, 24, is currently at the police station and will be transferred to jail soon, his lawyer told ABC News. He turned himself in on Jan. 2, the lawyer said.

Paiz is accused of having sold drugs to Liam before the singer’s death on Oct. 16, 2024, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Liam died after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room; a toxicology report subsequently found various substances, including cocaine, in his body.

Another suspect charged with selling drugs to Payne, who’s been ordered to be held in jail ahead of trial, hasn’t surrendered yet, according to sources ABC News has spoken with.

As previously reported, in addition to the two people suspected of selling drugs to Liam, the other people who’ve been charged with his death include Liam’s friend Rogério Nores, and the hotel manager and the receptionist of the hotel where Liam was staying. All three of them have been charged with manslaughter.

A trial date for all five will be set in January, sources told ABC News.