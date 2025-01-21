AD
‘One to One: John & Yoko’ doc to open in IMAX theaters in April

todayJanuary 21, 2025

ABC/ANN LIMONGELLO

The John Lennon/Yoko Ono documentary One to One: John & Yoko is set to hit IMAX theaters this spring.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, was just acquired by Magnolia Pictures for North America and will open exclusively in IMAX theaters on April 11. It will eventually expand to additional theaters, and it will air on HBO and stream on Max later in the year.

One to One follows the 18 months John and Yoko lived in New York’s Greenwich Village in the early ’70s, and culminates with the pair’s 1972 One to One concerts, which were Lennon’s only full-length performances after The Beatles‘ 1970 breakup. The film features never-before-seen and fully restored footage of the concert.

One to One: John & Yoko had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2024 and its North American debut at the Telluride Festival. It is also set to screen at the Sundance Film Festival, which runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

