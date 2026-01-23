OneRepublic’s debut album, ‘Dreaming Out Loud,’ coming to vinyl

OneRepublic ‘Dreaming Out Loud’ vinyl. (UMe)

OneRepublic’s debut album is coming to vinyl for the first time ever.

Dreaming Out Loud, originally released in 2007, will be available in two vinyl versions: a standard two-LP black vinyl available in stores and limited-edition two-LP blue galaxy color vinyl with an alternate cover available online.

The album features the hit “Apologize,” along with “Come Home,” “Say (All I Need)” and “Stop and Stare.”

The vinyl is available for preorder now and will be released on March 20.