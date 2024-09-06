AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Only money in the building: Selena Gomez is now a billionaire

todaySeptember 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Sure, Selena Gomez is a world-famous actress and singer, but it’s her makeup line that has made her a billionaire.

Bloomberg reports that the star of Only Murders In the Building is one of the country’s youngest self-made female billionaires. According to the publication’s Billionaires Index, she’s worth $1.3 billion, and most of that — $1.1 billion — comes from Rare Beauty Brands Inc., her 5-year-old makeup brand. 

Selena isn’t the first pop star to become a billionaire based on a makeup line: Rihanna hit that milestone in 2021 thanks to her line, Fenty Beauty.

Selena’s other income comes from brand partnerships, acting, music sales, streaming and her interest in her mental health start-up company, Wondermind, according to Bloomberg. Her past multimillion-dollar brand partnerships include Coach, Louis Vuitton and Puma SE. And she makes at least $6 million per season from Only Murders.

Stacy Jones, founder and CEO of LA-based branding company Hollywood Branded, tells Bloomberg Selena is “a multifaceted businesswoman with diverse income streams contributing to her impressive net worth.”

Brent Saunders, the CEO of Bausch + Lomb Corp, and an investor in Wondermind, tells Bloomberg that in Selena, “You’ve got a real role model of how a celebrity can use their influence and expertise to both do good and create good business.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%