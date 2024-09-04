AD
Entertainment News

‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for season 5

todaySeptember 4, 2024

Disney/Eric McCandless

The show’s fourth season just got underway, but Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a fifth.

Hulu announced on Wednesday that Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will all return as stars and executive producers of the Emmy-nominated comedy series.

The fourth season of the series is packed with other stars, too, including Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria.

The show that was nominated for 21 Emmys for its third season is currently Certified Fresh at 97% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

