Ooh la la: Miley Cyrus confirms Spotify concert in Paris on June 18

Spotify Hosts an Evening with Miley Cyrus in New York; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

After teasing it on socials, Spotify has has confirmed that Miley Cyrus is indeed teaming up with the streaming platform to do a concert in Paris.

Miley will take the stage in the City of Lights on June 18 to perform all her songs that have reached or surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. The audience will be made up of Miley’s top listeners who are also Spotify Premium subscribers.

It’s the platform’s second edition of its Billions Club Live concert series, launched last year with The Weeknd.

If you can’t be there, Spotify has also confirmed that the Billions Club Live with Miley Cyrus: A Concert Film will debut on the service later this summer. In addition to the full concert, it’ll include exclusive behind-the-scenes moments.

Meanwhile, Miley’s own film, Something Beautiful, arrives in theaters for one day only on June 12.