Opening statements set to begin in state trial against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape

(SAN FRANCISCO) — David DePape’s state trial on charges in the 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi is underway after DePape was sentenced in his federal trial for the hammer assault.

Opening statements are set to begin in the case on Wednesday for the break-in and attack at the Pelosis’ San Francisco residence. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not home at the time.

DePape, 44, was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official. He pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, he faces 13 years to life in prison, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

The state trial comes following his sentencing in the federal case, where he was convicted of seeking to hold former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer.

A judge sentenced DePape to 30 years in federal prison on May 17. However, the sentencing was reopened after prosecutors noted that the defendant was never formally given the opportunity to address the court during his sentencing. He was again sentenced to 30 years in prison during a hearing on Tuesday, during which he apologized for the attack.

“I’m sorry for what I did,” he said, according to San Francisco ABC station KGO. “Especially what I did to Paul Pelosi. I should have just left the house when I realized Nancy Pelosi wasn’t home.”

DePape’s attorneys filed a brief notice of appeal following his initial sentencing in the federal case.

A jury found him guilty in November 2023 of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape admitted during the federal trial that he was looking for Nancy Pelosi to question her about Russian influence on the 2016 election and planned to hold her hostage, but only Paul Pelosi was home when he broke in on Oct. 28, 2022.

Paul Pelosi said on the stand during the federal trial that DePape repeatedly asked him, “Where is Nancy?”

DePape hit Paul Pelosi, then 82 years old, with a hammer, causing major injuries, including a skull fracture, though told the court he was “never my target.”

“I’m sorry that he got hurt,” DePape said during the federal trial. “I reacted because my plan was basically ruined.”

The incident was captured on police body camera video by officers who responded to the scene.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized for six days and underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.