AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan says a Peloton coach once dissed his movie to the class

todayJanuary 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“Everybody’s a critic” as the saying goes. Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan told a room full of legitimate critics in New York City Thursday about the time he learned that adage the hard way.

Nolan was on hand to accept his Best Director trophy for Oppenheimer from the New York Film Critics Circle, and according to Variety, he explained he once got an earful about one of his movies when he least expected it: while “dying” on his Peloton.

The would-be critic evidently didn’t know that the film’s director was tuning into the class remotely.

“I was on my Peloton. I’m dying,” Nolan recalled. “And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again!’.”

The Englishman continued, “When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a s*** on your film he doesn’t ask you to work out!”

He also mentioned, “In today’s world, where opinions are everywhere … I for one think the critical appreciation of films … should be a profession.”

The professional critics also chose Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon as Best Picture, its lead Lily Gladstone as Best Actress and PassagesFranz Rogowski as Best Actor.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%