Entertainment News

Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves and more to present at the 78th annual Tony Awards

todayJune 3, 2025

A star-studded lineup of presenters will take to the stage at this year’s Tony Awards.

CBS announced on Tuesday the celebrities who will present the trophies at the 78th annual Tony Awards.

Among the big names are Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Stiller, Allison Janney, Bryan Cranston, Jesse Eisenberg, Jean Smart, Sarah Paulson, Michelle Williams and Katie Homes.

It will mark a Bill & Ted reunion on the Radio City Music Hall stage as both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to present at the show.

TikTok star and Dancing with the Stars winner Charli D’Amelio is also set to present at the ceremony. She made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of & Juliet this season.

Additionally, musicians and Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele, Sara Bareilles, Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ariana DeBose, Carrie Preston, Danielle Brooks, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Salonga and Rachel Bay Jones are also set to present.

Cynthia Erivo hosts the Tony Awards live on June 8. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

