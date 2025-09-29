AD
Opry celebrates 100th birthday at London’s Royal Albert Hall

todaySeptember 29, 2025

Background
‘Grand Ole Opry: Live in London’ (Courtesy Grand Ole Opry)

The Grand Ole Opry’s first-ever live broadcast outside of the U.S. is now one for the history books.

Grand Ole Opry: Live in London took place Friday, Sept. 26, at Royal Albert Hall. More than 5,000 fans attended the sold-out show.

The evening’s entertainment included Darius Rucker teaming up with Scottish folk band Breabach on “Wagon Wheel,” while Ashley McBryde joined Marty Stuart on his hit “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’ Anymore.” 

Carly Pearce treated the audience to a first-ever performance of her #1 “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with its co-writer Luke Combs, who also joined Mumford & SonsMarcus Mumford for “Always on My Mind.” 

All the night’s artists came together to close out the show with “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

The performances took place inside a circle of wood cut from the original stage floor of the Ryman Auditorium, just like the one at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

