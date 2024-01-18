AD
Buck Country Music News

Opry Goes Dolly to celebrate Parton’s birthday

todayJanuary 18, 2024

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate Dolly Parton‘s 78th birthday on January 19 with two Opry Goes Dolly shows at the Ryman Auditorium.

While Dolly won’t be there, Opry members Lauren AlainaTerri ClarkDailey & Vincent and Don Schlitz, as well as Elle KingAshley MonroeTigirlily Gold and more will take the stage to cover Dolly’s timeless hits.

Additionally, tour guests at the Ryman and Opry House will get to enjoy cupcakes from Dolly’s Duncan Hines mixes, and visitors at both venues will get to sign a larger-than-life Dolly birthday card.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to opry.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

