AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dead at 77

todayDecember 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess had died. He was 77.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, December 16, the “Back in Black” outfit shared, “Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess.”

“He was our first drummer and a very respected musician,” the statement continued. “Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

Burgess joined AC/DC upon its formation in 1973 by brothers and guitarists Malcolm and Angus Young, and played on the group’s debut single, 1974’s “Can I Sit Next to You Girl.” He was let go from the band that year, and, after a number of short-lived fill-ins, was eventually replaced by Phil Rudd, AC/DC’s current and longest-tenured drummer.

Burgess was also known for playing in the Australian band The Masters Apprentice. The Australian Recording Industry Association inducted The Masters Apprentice into its Hall of Fame in 1998.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%