Original Beatles drummer Pete Best retiring

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Original Beatles drummer Pete Best is retiring.

The news was announced on social media by Pete’s brother Roag Best.

“Well what an absolutely wonderful ride we’ve had. However, everything comes to pass,” the post reads. “My brother Pete Best has announced today he is retiring from personal appearances and performing with the group. His daughter has informed me it’s due to personal circumstances.”

Pete, who had been performing with his brother under the name The Pete Best Band, later responded to the post, “I had a blast. Thank you.”

Pete was the drummer for The Beatles from 1960 to 1962. He was fired from the band and replaced by Ringo Starr shortly before they hit it big.