AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Original ﻿’Good Burger’ ﻿writers relish in the “bigger, more explosive” ﻿’Good Burger 2′

todayNovember 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Paramount+/Nickelodeon Studios

“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?”

Pretty soon that famous quote from the beloved 1997 film Good Burger will again be heard all around the world.

For writers Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who penned the original Nickelodeon movie, bringing to life long-awaited sequel Good Burger 2 has been a dream come true.

“This has been a dream 26 years in the making,” Seifert told ABC Audio.

He spoke about the balance between coming up with a script and film that would hopefully satisfy fans of the original, but also telling a “bigger, more explosive story.”

Kopelow said he didn’t feel any pressure trying to live up to the expectations and success of Good Burger. “I just wanted people to hear a new story,” he said.

As for how the sequel came to be? It was just a matter of the right timing, given the writers had kept in touch with stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell over the years.

Seifert said it felt like no time had passed the moment Kenan and Kel appeared on set in their Good Burger uniforms.

As for their wishes for the film: “It’s the same thing when we did the show All That we just wanted kids to laugh,” Kopelow said.

Good Burger 2 premieres Wednesday, November 22, exclusively on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%