Rev Rock Report

Original white label 7-inch test pressing of Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to go up for auction

todayJune 19, 2025

Hollywood Records/EMI

Queen has contributed a unique piece of music history to an upcoming auction.

The band announced that an original white label 7-inch test pressing of their 1975 classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” will be part of the upcoming White Label Auction to benefit the Brit Trust on Oct. 7.

“With just a handful produced ahead of a release so artists, managers and labels can check the audio is just as it should be, these white label test pressings can be highly collectible, and, as the past five editions of the auction have shown, there is demand for them from collectors around the world,” White Label Auction founder and organizer Johnny Chandler shares. “As ever, I’m excited for this next auction, not least as we have an incredibly rare gem in the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ 7” single to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its release.”

Full details of the auction have yet to be announced, but Queen notes in a post on Instagram that “hundreds of rare lots” will be up for grabs.

The Brit Trust is a music industry charity established in 1989 to “improve lives through the power of music and the creative arts.” The annual White Label Auction has raised over $215,000 for the charity.

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” written by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, was featured on their album A Night at the Opera. It hit #1 in the U.K. and was Queen’s first chart-topper. The song was rereleased in 1991 following Mercury’s death and returned to the #1 spot.

In 1992, after it was included in the comedy blockbuster Wayne’s World, “Bohemian Rhapsody” returned to the chart again and peaked at #2 in the U.S.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

