Mike FM Music News

Orlando Bloom says relationship with Katy Perry is “really, really, really challenging”

todayJanuary 4, 2024

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been engaged since 2019 and share daughter Daisy Dove. The couple definitely seems like #relationshipgoals, but in a new interview, Orlando admits it isn’t always easy.

Speaking to Flaunt magazine, Orlando says that while he and Katy both work in creative fields, it doesn’t mean that each really understands what the other’s job entails, and that can affect their relationship.

“We’re in two very different pools,” explains the Lord of the Rings actor. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.”

“We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity,” he adds. “[But] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

The beginning of 2024 will definitely not be dull for Katy: She’s got the new season of American Idol starting on ABC on February 18. She’s also hinted at new music and a tour, but it’s not clear if and when those two things will happen.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

