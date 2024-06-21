AD
Entertainment News

Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan heating up ‘Beef’ follow-up

todayJune 21, 2024

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

The second season of Netflix’s everything-winning drama series Beef might see Moon Knight‘s Oscar Isaac and Maestro Oscar nominee cfacing off.

Deadline reports the actors are circling the project, which will reportedly center on feuding couples. The trade reports Poker Face‘s Charles Melton and Civil War‘s Cailee Spaeny will also star.

The first season of Beef began with a road-rage incident between Steven Yeun and Ali Wong‘s respective characters that soon escalates out of control.

Both actors won Emmys and Golden Globes for their lead performances in the series, which also scored a mantel full of trophies, including the Emmy in the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

