Entertainment News

Oscars 2024: John Cena presents award (almost!) fully nude

todayMarch 10, 2024

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Why was John Cena naked at the Oscars?

In a bit alongside Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, Cena was called to run across the stage naked, like the 1974 Oscars streaker.

Cena joked that he didn’t actually want to do such a thing, so he proceeded to walk delicately across the stage holding the card with the names of Oscar nominees.

This showcased the importance of costumes: Cena presented the award for Best Costume Design to Poor Things designer Holly Waddington. Kimmel helped Cena by dressing him quickly in a makeshift robe, but his naked moment quickly went viral.

Other nominees in the costume category included Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon and Oppenheimer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

