AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Oscars 2024: Jon Batiste sings Best Original Song nominee “It Never Went Away”

todayMarch 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jon Batiste and wife Suleika Jaouad; Disney/Scott Kirkland

Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste performed his Best Original Song nominee “It Never Went Away” at the Academy Awards on March 10.

The song is from the documentary American Symphony, which documents a year in Batiste’s life, during which he received 11 Grammy nominations, but also saw his wife struggle with leukemia.

As Batiste sang the ballad seated at the piano, clips from famous movie love scenes were projected on a circular screen above him.

In 2020, Batiste won the Best Original Score Oscar for co-composing the score for the animated film Soul.  He co-wrote “It Never Went Away” with Grammy winner Dan Wilson, best known as a member of the band Semisonic.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%