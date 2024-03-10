AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Oscars 2024: Osage Tribal Singers deliver “Wahzahazhe (A Song for My People)” from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

todayMarch 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Eric McCandless

In what was surely one of the more unique performances in Oscar history, Scott George and the Osage Tribal Singers performed “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” the Best Original Song nominee from Killers of the Flower Moon.

The movie is about the real-life murders of members of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma after oil was discovered on tribal land.  The performance of George’s song was delivered a cappella in the Osage language, with the singers, many in tribal attire, gathered around and pounding on a large drum.  As they sang the song, tribal dancers in ceremonial garb performed outside the circle.

In the film, the song is featured in the emotional final scenes. The nomination made George the first Indigenous nominee in the Best Original Song category, and the first member of the Osage Nation to be nominated for an Oscar.

George, who’s been composing Native American songs for 20 years, told The Oklahoman, “When you see us up on stage, we’re hoping that you see us as a people that have survived and that are able to hold on to what we have.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%