Oscars 2025: ‘Anora,’ ‘Conclave’ win screenplay Oscars

todayMarch 2, 2025

Sean Baker accepts the best original screenplay award for “Anora” — Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Anora, a film about a sex worker’s marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch, picked up the Oscar for best original screenplay for screenwriter Sean Baker Sunday night, marking his first-ever Oscar win.

“I want to thank the sex worker community. They have shared their stories. They have shared their life experiences with me over the years,” he said in accepting the award. “My deepest respect. I share this with you.”

Meanwhile, Conclave screenwriter Peter Straughan nabbed the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, marking his first Oscar win from two nominations. He was previously nominated for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy in 2011.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

