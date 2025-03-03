Oscars 2025: Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande & more dazzle on the red carpet

Disney/Scott Kirkland

As usual, what the stars wore to the Oscars was just as important as who won the night’s awards, and there were certainly some stunners on the red carpet this year.

The Wicked gals showed up in full glam, with Ariana Grande wearing a pale pink Schiaparelli gown with a wide skirt embellished with crystals and rhinestones, while Cynthia Erivo wore a dramatic velvet dress in forest green, a nod to her Wicked character Elphaba, from Louis Vuitton.

Among the other stunners on the red carpet: Demi Moore wore a body-hugging silver Giorgio Armani Prive dress covered in crystals; Selena Gomez wore a pale pink Ralph Lauren gown, also covered in Swarovski crystals; Elle Fanning wore a stunning white lace gown from Sarah Burton, with a black velvet bow at the waist; and Halle Berry wore a strapless gown that appeared to be covered in mirrors.

The men also brought it on the red carpet. The always fashionable Colman Domingo dressed in a red custom Valentino jacket, with a black lapel and matching black pants, while Timothée Chalamet certainly stood out in his butter yellow suit by Givenchy. Actors going with a more classic tuxedo look included Sebastian Stan and Adrien Brody.